Astros

Altuve now all alone in second place in career postseason home runs

Altuve belted his second home run of this World Series in the fourth inning Saturday to give Houston a 2-0 lead. It was his 23nd postseason homer.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates his home run with Alex Bregman during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered in the fourth inning of World Series Game 4 Saturday night to move ahead of Bernie Williams into second place on the all-time postseason home run list.

Altuve struggled in Games 1 and 3, but homered in both Games 2 and 4.  

With Wednesday's seventh-inning home run, Altuve tied Williams for the second-most home runs in postseason history with 22. With Saturday's fourth-inning blast, he moved into second place by himself with 23. He only trails Manny Ramirez, who hit 29 long balls in his postseason career.

Atlanta won Game 4, 3-2, and now lead in the World Series, 3-1.

 

