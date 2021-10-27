Altuve now all alone in second place in career postseason home runs

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered in the fourth inning of World Series Game 4 Saturday night to move ahead of Bernie Williams into second place on the all-time postseason home run list.
Altuve struggled in Games 1 and 3, but homered in both Games 2 and 4.
With Wednesday's seventh-inning home run, Altuve tied Williams for the second-most home runs in postseason history with 22. With Saturday's fourth-inning blast, he moved into second place by himself with 23. He only trails Manny Ramirez, who hit 29 long balls in his postseason career.
Atlanta won Game 4, 3-2, and now lead in the World Series, 3-1.