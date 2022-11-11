Together again: Remember the Jose Altuve hugger from ALCS Game 2? He's ba-aaaaack!

Jose Alvarado was banned from Minute Maid Park and other MLB ballparks after his infamous Altuve hug, but that didn't stop him from seeing his favorite player again.

HOUSTON — Hundreds of fans camped out overnight Wednesday at an Academy Store in Pasadena to meet Astros 2B Jose Altuve and get his autograph. One of them may have looked familiar to 'Tuve.

Remember Jose Alvarado? He's the guy who ran onto the field during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series to hug Altuve and get a selfie. Alvarado got the hug and he also got arrested.

He was charged with trespassing and banned from Minute Maid Park and other MLB stadiums.

That didn't stop the superfan from seeing his favorite player again. Alvarado and some buddies showed up at the Academy Thursday night.

When it was their turn to meet Altuve, the ballplayer saw Alvarado's t-shirt with the infamous hug on it and laughed. He signed the shirt, posed for a selfie and shook Alvarado's hand.

The Game 2 hug

When Alvarado rushed the field, Altuve was a little startled but he handled the situation with class and gave him a hug.

The star said he was willing to take a picture with the fan, but security arrived before he could.

According to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera, the fan told Altuve, "I spent all my money on the game, we need to win."

Altuve replied back saying, "Yes we will."