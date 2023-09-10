Astros hosting ALDS Game 3 watch party at Karbach Brewery Tuesday

The festivities include appearances by the Shooting Stars, Shuttle Crew, and mascot Orbit.

HOUSTON — Looking for a place to cheer in the Houston Astros for Game 3 against the Minnesota Twins? Karbach Brewery is hosting the official watch party on Tuesday afternoon.

The Astros will be in Minneapolis for Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday after splitting Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park.

The watch party begins at 2:30 p.m. and will run until the end of the game.

The Karbach Brewing Co. is located at 2023 Karbach Street just west of the Highway 290 and 610 Loop interchange.

The festivities include appearances by the Shooting Stars, Shuttle Crew, and mascot Orbit. There will be prizes, a photo booth, and more.

Astros vs Twins, Game 3 ALDS

Houston right-hander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) opposes Minnesota right-hander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) in Game 3 on Tuesday.

When: First pitch at 3:07 p.m., FOX