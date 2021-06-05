Garcia, Altuve lead Astros past Toronto, 6-3

Jose Altuve's leadoff home run set the tone and Luis Garcia was solid again as Houston takes two of three from the Blue Jays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jose Altuve led off the game with a home run, rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth straight win and the Houston Astros beat Toronto 6-3, finishing the Blue Jays’ first homestand of the season in Buffalo.

Chas McCormick also homered, Yuli Gurriel had three hits and Alex Bregman scored twice as Houston won for the sixth time in eight games.

The Blue Jays went 3-2 to open their residency at the home of their Triple-A affiliate. Toronto was 10-11 while hosting home games at its spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, to begin the year.

Garcia allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The rookie struck out eight.