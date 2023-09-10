Game updates: Bregman's homer increases Astros' lead over Twins in Game 3 of ALDS

Houston tweaked its lineup for Game 3 of the American League Division Series, which is tied at a game apiece.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Astros are in Minnesota, hoping to take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series against the Twins.

Over the weekend, the teams each won a game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, so the best-of-five is now a best-of-three, with the winner moving on to the American League Championship Series against the winner of the Baltimore-Texas series.

For the Astros, Cristian Javier is on the mound going up against the Twins' Sonny Gray. The Astros shifted their starting lineup around a little, adding in Mauricio Dubón in center field and Yainer Díaz as the designated hitter. Chas McCormick is out of the starting lineup for Houston.

The @astros lineup for Game 3 here in Minneapolis. Mauricio Dubón in, Chas out.

Yordan in LF. Yainer, as Dusty suggested, will DH.

We will keep a running account of the game below.

First inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Jose Altuve led off the game with a single and Alex Bregman went down looking for the first out of the inning. Yordan Alvarez reached second base on a ball hit down the first-base line, moving Altuve to third. Kyle Tucker singled through the left side of the infield, bringing in Altuve for the first run of the game.

Jose Abreu then homered to left field to make it a 4-0 game.

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs.

Yainer Díaz went down looking and Dubón popped out to end the inning.

Javier struck out Edouard Julien to start the bottom half of the inning. Jorge Polanco then worked a walk and Max Kepler doubled to right field, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa both struck out swinging to end the threat.

Second inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Jeremy Peña led off the second inning with a single and Martín Maldonado laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position. The single extended Peña's postseason hitting streak to 10 games.

Altuve went down looking and Bregman grounded out to end the inning.

Javier struck out Alex Kirilloff and Matt Wallner to begin the home half of the fifth. Willi Castro fouled out on a bunt attempt to end the inning.

Third inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Alvarez doubled down the first-base line to begin the third inning against Gray. Tucker grounded out to second, moving Alvarez to third with one out. Abreu and Díaz struck out to end the frame.

Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch to start the home half of the third. Julien also walked by Javier got Polanco swinging and Kepler popped out to left field for the second out of the inning. Lewis lined out to left to end the inning.

Fourth inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Dubón singled to left to start the fourth. Peña and Maldonado both flew out to right field, turning the lineup over. Altuve then went down looking to end the inning.

Javier got Correa to ground out to shortstop on the first pitch of the home half of the inning. Kirilloff grounded out to second for the second out and Wallner struck out swinging to end the inning, Javier's seventh strikeout of the game.

Fifth inning

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Gray remained in the game and Bregman homered to lead off the fifth inning for the Astros.