HOUSTON — Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Dusty Baker announced that Valdez would get the nod Tuesday but said the team has not decided on a starter for Wednesday’s Game 2.

Valdez will oppose Charlie Morton, who pitched for Houston from 2017-18. Morton was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. is still trying to work his way back from a muscle strain in his right arm. General manager James Click wouldn't rule out McCullers pitching in the World Series.

Here's the World Series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:09 p.m. (Truist Park)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:09 p.m. (Truist Park)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7:15 p.m. (Truist Park)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park)

The Astros were 95-67 and the Braves were 88-73 during the regular season, meaning Houston will have home-field advantage in the series.

Houston hasn't played Atlanta this season.

This #WorldSeries features top 2 overall picks in 2015 #MLBDraft:



1. ARIZ: @LieutenantDans7 Dansby Swanson

2. HOU: @ABREG_1 Alex Bregman



Based on my research, it's the first time top-2 picks from same draft are meeting in World Series.



📸 AP pic.twitter.com/2NTVDiNphZ — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 24, 2021