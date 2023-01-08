'Super fired up' | Astros player and fans react to trade that brings Justin Verlander back to Houston

Verlander returns to the Astros just months after leaving via free agency.

HOUSTON — The Astros made a statement Tuesday before the trade deadline, bringing back three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Houston worked out a deal with the New York Mets just months after the ace left H-town for the Big Apple. Houston gave up minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal.

After word of the trade came down, both players and fans had something to say.

We'll start with the players and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who said he was fired up.

"I’m super excited," Bregman said. "Obviously, got to play with him for a long time and he’s just a great leader, great teammate, competitor. Super fired up. I think all the guys in here are super excited."

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña was also excited for JV's return.

"That’s great news for us," Peña said. "He was great for us last year. He’s a leader in this clubhouse and I know he’s a guy who a lot of guys in this clubhouse looked up to."

And for Astros manager Dusty Baker, he said it was good for his heart!

Even the Houston Texans weighed in.

When KHOU 11 posted the news to our Facebook page, you responded. And for nearly everyone who posted, Verlander's return was good news.

Karen H. posted, "Finally!!!! Back where he belongs!"

Sumit K. added, "This is definitely good news for 2023 and for 2024 till we get Garcia back. I am not as worried about losing our top prospects as how much we will owe him next 2 years and limiting our ability to sign Tucker, Framber, Bregman and of course Altuve."

Jether P. commented, "Let’s go! JV Astros for life!Welcome back baby!!"

Angelita C. responded, "This is where u belong, welcome home JV, Astros n fans appreciate you."

There was a little apprehension among fans, though, for what the team gave up.

Dieu posted, "We had to give up Drew Gilbert. That may come back to haunt us. But... we're all in this year! I think JV brings a certain tone in the pitcher's box to the younger guys. He's very competitive, hope it works out and we win another one this year! Go Stros!"

And then there was Linda S., who may not have agreed with the move, just commenting, "Why!"