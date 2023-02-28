Former Houston Astros general manager hired by Toronto Blue Jays

Click is believed to be the first World Series-winning GM to not return to his organization since 1947.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Astros general manager James Click has a new job title and a new team.

The Toronto Blue Jays are hiring Click as their new vice president of baseball strategy, the organization announced Monday.

Click, 45, helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back. Houston then hired Dana Brown as his replacement.

It’s believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss.

The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.