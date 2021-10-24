Want World Series tickets? It could cost you

Tickets on Astros.com are 'extremely limited,' according to the team's website

HOUSTON — If the World Series goes the distance, there will be four games in Houston and three in Atlanta. And according to the Houston Astros website, there are tickets available, though they are very limited and only available online.

The games at Minute Maid Park will be Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27. If the series returns to Houston, there will be games on November 2 and November 3.

The Astros’ website has links to buy tickets, but they stress they’re ‘extremely limited.’ According to a release sent out by the Astros, fans can get access to 2021 World Series tickets by buying 2022 season tickets. Call 1-877-9ASTROS or check Astros.com/postseason.

There are also resale sites, but if you’re going that route, get ready to fork out some big bucks. The cheapest we found on Sunday afternoon for Tuesday’s game on Stub Hub were $515. Looking at Seat Geek, tickets started at $492 and went well north of $1,000.

This will be the Astros third trip to the World Series in the last five years. For Atlanta, it's their first time there since 1999. Houston has home field advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Astros were 95-67 in the regular season, while the Braves were 88-73.

Here's the World Series schedule: