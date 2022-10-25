When the Astros hit the road in the World Series, the party will be at Minute Maid Park

Here are the details for the team's official watch party when the games are in Philadelphia.

HOUSTON — The Astros have home field advantage in the World Series, with the first two games at home and – if necessary – the last two in Houston, too. But Minute Maid Park will be rocking for every game, even the ones up in Philly.

Just like with the American League Championship Series, the team’s official watch party for road games in the World Series will be at Minute Maid Park. And while tickets for home games there are pricy, watching the road games from the party in Houston will only cost you a buck, with the money going toward the Astros Foundation.

Below is the full World Series schedule. The Minute Maid Watch parties will be for the games in Philadelphia on Monday, October 31, Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2

Friday, October 28: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Monday, October 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Friday, November 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary) Saturday, November 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)