New start time for Game 4 of Astros vs Twins ALDS series

The Astros lead the series 2-1 after a 9-1 win over the Twins Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — There's a new start time for Game 4 of the Astros vs Twins ALDS series.

Since the Rangers swept the Orioles Tuesday night, MLB moved Game 4 of the Astros-Twins ALDS matchup to 6:07 p.m. The original game time was 1:07 p.m.

Game 3 highlights

José Abreu hit a three-run homer for Houston in a four-run first inning against Gray and piled on with a two-run shot in the ninth, carrying the Astros past the Twins 9-1 on Tuesday for a 2-1 AL Division Series lead.

Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run in three games and Alex Bregman had a homer and an RBI single for the defending World Series champions, who took charge from their first at-bat and moved within one win of a seventh consecutive AL Championship Series appearance. Astros starter Cristian Javier took it from there with nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

“It was kind of just pass the torch to the next guy," said Bregman, who has 16 postseason homers. "Put together a good at-bat and grind it out.”

Game 4 is at Target Field on Wednesday. If the Twins force Game 5, it would be in Houston on Friday.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP José Urquidy will start Game 4. He beat the Twins in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series in 2020. Twins RHP Joe Ryan will make his first career postseason start on Wednesday. He has allowed 13 earned runs, nine walks and three homers in 14 innings over three career starts against the Astros.