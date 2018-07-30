HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have traded pitchers Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez to the Toronto Blue Jays for pitcher Roberto Osuna, the team announced Monday.

Osuna, 23, of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, joins Houston after four years with the Blue Jays. He’s appeared in 15 games for the Blue Jays this season, recording nine saves and a 2.93 ERA (5 earned runs in 15.1 innings pitched).

Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and is eligible to return on Aug. 5. He would be eligible to pitch in the postseason despite the suspension.

Osuna is set to join the Astros in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement. “We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior, has proactively engaged in counseling, and will fully comply with our zero tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind.”

Giles, who was optioned to Class AAA Fresno earlier this month, pitched three seasons for the Astros, including in 34 games this season in which he posted a 4.99 ERA (17 earned runs in 30.2 innings pitched).

