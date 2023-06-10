True blue Astros superfan continues love affair started by her late father

“I now have my own collection of Bobbleheads and rings and towels and a closet full of t shirts, purses, shoes, tattoos... my boyfriend thinks I'm crazy."

HOUSTON — The Astros bandwagon has been pretty packed these last few years but some fans have been cheering them on since long before they won the World Series.

For Jennifer Laviage, the Astros love affair was a family affair.

“Our parents would take us to the Astrodome, we lived down the street from Jose Cruz,” Laviage explained.

The Westbury High School grad is orange and blue through and through. From her head to her toes, she loves the Astros.

“I now have my own collection of Bobbleheads and rings and towels and a closet full of t shirts, purses, shoes, tattoos,” she said.

Laviage also has an Astros manicure, license plate, even wine bottles.

“I can go on and on. My boyfriend thinks I’m crazy.”

What sets her apart from other ‘Stros superfans? Laviage left Houston for Florida when she was a teenager -- 26 years ago. Now 44, she’s cheering for her favorite team from Fort Lauderdale.

“Now we have Spring Training in West Palm,” Laviage said.

That's where she met Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick, Jose Abreu, Dusty Baker and many others.

Laviage's Dad passed away in 2021 but she still talks with him about the Astros.

“I legit said, ‘May the Astros win the World Series. That was September 20 when I said that in 2022 when Air Yordan belted out that walk-off home run to win ALDS Game 1,” she said. “I broke down in tears because the only person I wanted to call was my Dad.”

She’s making another call to the big guy upstairs this week.

“My lips to God’s ears to my Dad up there, we’re going to win the World Series. It’s happening.”

Amen.