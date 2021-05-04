x
Astros rout Oakland to complete season-opening sweep

Jason Castro homered in the series finale.
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (6) smiles after hitting a three-run home run that scored Jason Castro (18) and Myles Straw (3) against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jason Castro homered in his first start back with Houston, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep. 

Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick also went deep for the Astros, who are off to their best start since 2001. Yuli Gurriel added three hits and two RBIs. 

The Astros had eight home runs, 47 hits and outscored the A’s 35-9 in the series. They became the fourth team in major league history to score eight or more runs in each of the first four games of the season. 

The win was the 1,896th of manager Dusty Baker’s career, tying him with Hall of Famer Bill McKechnie for 14th all-time.

