Astros pull off trade with team that's in town to play them

With Lance McCullers, Jr., done for the season, Houston picked up pitcher Joel Kuhnel from Cincinnati, who will head to Sugar Land to play for the Space Cowboys.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros pulled off a trade Saturday with the Reds -- the team in town to play them.

In the deal, the Astros get right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel from Cincinnati in exchange for cash. Houston made the deal as they put right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. on the 60-day disabled list.

McCullers underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon and remove a bone spur and will be out for the rest of the year.

According to the team, Kuhnel will be sent to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Kuhnel, 28, has spent most of his season with the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville, where he’s made 21 appearances. He's made two appearances for the Reds this season.

Kuhnel has spent parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues, all with the Reds. He’s appeared in 69 career games. He’s got a 6.20 career ERA in the big leagues. His Triple-A ERA, which also covered four seasons, is 4.15.