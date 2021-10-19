Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

Houston evened the series 2-2 ahead of Game 5 at Fenway Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m.

BOSTON — Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2.

That tied the AL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Six outs from falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and facing a Game 5 in Fenway Park, the defending AL champions instead guaranteed themselves at least one game back in Houston.

The teams traded first-inning homers and then both pitching staffs put up six straight zeros on the Fenway scoreboard before Altuve’s leadoff shot in the eighth.

Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Game updates

Zack Greinke started for Houston and Nick Pivetta started for Boston.

Houston 1, Boston 0

Alex Bregman got the Astros on the board in the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster, giving Houston a 1-0 lead.

Boston 2, Houston 1

Xander Bogaerts answered Bregman's homer with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Houston 2, Boston 2

Jose Altuve tied the game with a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning.

Houston 3, Boston 2

Jason Castro delivered a two-out, RBI single in the top of the ninth to give the Astros the lead.

Houston 9, Boston 2

After Castro's single, the Astros broke the game open, scoring six more runs to grab a firm hold of the game. Three scored on this double by Michael Brantley.

Another on this hard-hit ball by Kyle Tucker.

Game recaps