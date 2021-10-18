Red Sox cruise to 12-3 win over Astros in Game 3, lead ALCS 2-1

Boston takes the lead in the series ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

BOSTON — Kyle Schwarber's grand slam helped the Red Sox rout the Houston Astros 12-3 take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

One game after J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers each hit grand slams, Schwarber hit a second-inning 3-0 pitch out.

Christian Arroyo homered in the third to give the wild-card Red Sox a 9-0 lead for the second game in a row.

Kyle Tucker got the Astros on the board with a three-run homer, but that was the only offense Houston could muster.

Martinez and Devers each homered again, and Kiké Hernández had two more hits for Boston.

The Red Sox could advance to the World Series with victories at Fenway Park in Games 4 and 5 on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Game 3 Highlights

Boston 12, Houston 3

Rafael Devers connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning, making it 12-3 Red Sox.

Boston 11, Houston 3

J.D. Martinez connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 11-3 Red Sox.

Boston 9, Houston 3

Kyle Tucker got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning with a three-run homer to right.

Boston 9, Houston 0

An RBI single and a two-run homer added three more runs to Boston's total in the third inning.

Boston 6, Houston 0

After a scoreless first inning, the Red Sox struck first in the bottom of the second. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez poked a bases-loaded, one-out single to right, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Christian Arroyo put a ball in play in the next at-bat that took a bad hop in front of Jose Altuve. It got away from Houston's second baseman, giving Boston a 2-0 lead. Altuve was charged with an error on the play.

Kyle Schwarber followed with a grand slam to right, putting Boston on top 6-0.

Urquidy was pulled in favor of Yimi Garcia with two outs in the second inning.

Before the game

Watch party at Minute Maid Park

You don't have to travel to Boston to cheer on the Astros with a crowd for the ALCS. Minute Maid Park is hosting a watch party! If you didn't make it tonight, you'll have a chance for Games 4 and 5, which will also be in Boston.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD