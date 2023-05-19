x
Astros

Score discount Astros tickets for families, college students, military and first responders

You can also get ballpark bundles for select Monday through Thursday home games. For $22, you get a ticket, hot dog, popcorn and soda.
Fans watch play during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are coming off a sweep of the Chicago Cubs and have improved to 24-19 as they creep up on the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West. 

Catching the World Series Champions in action at Minute Park can be pretty costly but there are a bunch of ways you can score discount tickets. 

Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle 

For just $22 you can get a ticket, hot dog, popcorn and soda at select Monday through Thursday regular season games. 

Family Sundays

Every Sunday home game is Family Sunday! Choose between two Family 4-Pack options, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas.

$149

  • 4 field box IV or V tickets
  • 4 hot dogs
  • 4 sodas

$89

  • 4 view deck I or II tickets
  • 4 hot dogs
  • 4 sodas 

College student discounts

Current college students 18 and over who are enrolled in the free Student Beans program can get discounted tickets up to 70% off for select Monday through Thursday regular season games. 

All you need to do is register and verify your student status to get access to thousands of free student discounts. You can sign up here

Unlock up to 70% of student tickets at Houston Astros with Student Beans.

Military and first responder discounts

Military members and first responders can buy discounted tickets to Houston Astros home games. This offer is only available online and valid while supplies last.

At every home game, the Astros honor veterans and active-duty military members with Operation Military Appreciation presented by Oxy. Each honoree receives complimentary tickets behind home plate. The honorees are introduced on Minute Maid Park's giant video board to a crowd ready to show its appreciation with a standing ovation.

The Astros primarily partner with local organizations serving active-duty military and veterans to identify participants in the programs listed above.

Other Astros deals

Dollar Dog Night

Every Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company.

Pregame Happy Hour

Minute Maid Park is the place to be Friday Nights. Come early for pregame Happy Hour courtesy of Budweiser. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michelob Ultra Bar, fans can enjoy $5 Ultra drafts, a live DJ and amazing views. 

Big and Bright Friday Nights

Minute Maid Park is the place to be Friday Nights. Enjoy the game then stay late for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by ConocoPhillips. The players and their families often stick around and enjoy the show on the field. 

RELATED: Astros 2023 giveaways and promotions

On Friday nights, Astros fans who stick around for the post-game fireworks get a kick out of seeing the kids running around on the field before the sh

