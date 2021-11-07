Astros infielders Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel win Gold Glove Awards

HOUSTON — A pair of Astros infielders have been recognized as the best defensive players at their positions for the 2021 season.
Carlos Correa (SS) and Yuli Gurriel (1B) both won Gold Gloves for their defensive prowess last season.
Gurriel, 37, becomes the oldest first baseman to win the award.
Here's a look at all of the winners:
First base
AL: Yuli Gurriel, Astros
NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Second base
AL: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
NL: Tommy Edman, Cardinals
Third base
AL: Matt Chapman, A's
NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Shortstop
AL: Carlos Correa, Astros
NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants
Left field
AL: Andrew Benintendi, Royals
NL: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals
Center field
AL: Michael A. Taylor, Royals
NL: Harrison Bader, Cardinals
Right field
AL: Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves
NL: Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees
Catcher
AL: Sean Murphy, A's
NL: Jacob Stallings, Pirates
Pitcher
AL: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox
NL: Max Fried, Braves
