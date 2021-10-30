World Series Game 4 blog: Altuve homers to give Astros 2-0 lead over Braves

The Houston Astros are trying to pull even in the World Series.

ATLANTA — The Houston Astros are still waiting for all their stars to break loose in the World Series.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are stuck in a collective slump with the Astros trailing two games to one.

Game 4 notes

Zack Greinke is batting eighth for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4, the first pitcher not to bat ninth in the World Series since Babe Ruth of Boston Red Sox hit sixth in Game 4 in 1918.

Dylan Lee, a 27-year-old Atlanta Braves lefty who made his major league debut on the final weekend of the regular season, will become the first pitcher to make his first major league start in the World Series when he faces the Houston Astros in Game 4.

Game updates and highlights

Houston 2, Atlanta 0

Greinke was pulled after four innings of shutout work. Ryne Stanek came on in relief and worked a clean fifth inning.

Greinke got the job done tonight.



4.0 IP // 0 ER // 3 K // 1-for-2 pic.twitter.com/XqRJjtlgVK — Houston Astros (@astros) October 31, 2021

Houston 2, Atlanta 0

In the top of the fourth inning, Jose Altuve homered to center to double the Astros' lead.

Houston 1, Atlanta 0

Zack Greinke singled in the top of the second inning. It was the first hit by a pitcher in the World Series since 2016.

Houston 1, Atlanta 0

Jose Altuve opened the game with an infield single in the top of the first inning. Michael Brantley then walked, bringing up Alex Bregman, who struck out swinging. Yordan Alvarez walked, loading the bases and ending Lee's night. Kyle Wright came on in relief for the Braves. Carlos Correa grounded out, scoring Altuve for the first run of the game.

Pregame nuggets

5:49 p.m. - Jason Castro has been ruled out of Game 4 due to MLB's COVID-19 protocols.

5:25 p.m. - Game preview in Spanish.

3:34 p.m. - Weather could be a factor in Game 4.

Welcome to Truist Park where the weather seems to be worse than it was yesterday. (More wind, IMHO) pic.twitter.com/fzHdGFUXJQ — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 30, 2021

3:01 p.m - The Astros and Braves announced their lineups:

#KHOU11 #Astros starting lineup for Game 4 of #WorldSeries2021

Jose Altuve-2b

Michael Brantley-rf

Alex Bregman-3b

Yordan Alvarez-lf

Carlos Correa-ss

Kyle Tucker-cf

Yuli Gurriel-1b

Zack Greinke-rhp

Martin Maldonado-c — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2021