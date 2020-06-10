x
Astros

Powered by a pair of Springer dingers, Astros beat A's 5-2, lead ALDS 2-0 | See highlights

George Springer and the Astros' bats stayed hot Tuesday and now hold a 2-0 ALDS series lead.
Credit: Associated Press
Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrates with Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run home run that scored Josh Reddick during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — George Springer homered twice and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot as the Astros beat the Oakland A's, 5-2 in the second game of the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Houston now leads the series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Springer knocked in three on Tuesday. Framber Valdez pitched 7 innings for the Astros. He gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four.

Highlights from the game

Here's the first of Springer's home runs, which gave Houston a 2-1 lead.

Here's Maldonado joining in the home run parade...

And after Maldonado's home run, Springer did it again...

