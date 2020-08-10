Astros advance to 4th-straight ALCS with 11-6 win over A's

HOUSTON — A day after blowing a lead against Oakland on Wednesday, the Houston Astros closed out the Athletics 11-6 in Thursday's Game 4 to make their fourth-straight trip to the American League Championship Series. They will play the winner of Rays-Yankees.
Below are highlights of the game
The Astros have advanced to their fourth-straight ALCS with an 11-6 win over Oakland!
The Athletics took a 3-0 lead early. It was a lead that could have been more if not for the heroics of Astros right fielder Josh Reddick.
And shortly thereafter, Michael Brantley would get the Astros to within a run with one swing, his first of two home runs on the day.
With Houston still training, Carolos Correa three-run blast put the Astros on top.
This was Michael Brantley's second home run of the day, which gave Houston a 6-4 lead.
The Astros' offensive explosion continued with Jose Altuve's two-run blast to straight-away center field. Astros led 11-4.