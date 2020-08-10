Astros advance to 4th-straight ALCS with 11-6 win over A's

Baseballs were flying out of Dodger Stadium Thursday as the Astros and Athletics faced off in the ALDS Game 4.

HOUSTON — A day after blowing a lead against Oakland on Wednesday, the Houston Astros closed out the Athletics 11-6 in Thursday's Game 4 to make their fourth-straight trip to the American League Championship Series. They will play the winner of Rays-Yankees.

Below are highlights of the game

The Astros have advanced to their fourth-straight ALCS with an 11-6 win over Oakland!

The Athletics took a 3-0 lead early. It was a lead that could have been more if not for the heroics of Astros right fielder Josh Reddick.

And shortly thereafter, Michael Brantley would get the Astros to within a run with one swing, his first of two home runs on the day.

With Houston still training, Carolos Correa three-run blast put the Astros on top.

This was Michael Brantley's second home run of the day, which gave Houston a 6-4 lead.

The LA HR Derby continues!



Brantley with his 2nd on the day. #ALDS pic.twitter.com/m8n0rDZmMF — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2020