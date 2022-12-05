Six Astros selected to All-MLB Team, including four starters

Major League Baseball named 2B Jose Altuve, DH Yordan Alvarez, LHP Framber Valdez and RHP Justin Verlander to the first team.

HOUSTON — Six Houston Astros from the 2022 team have been selected to the All-MLB Team.

Major League Baseball named 2B Jose Altuve, DH Yordan Alvarez, LHP Framber Valdez and RHP Justin Verlander to the first team.

RHP Ryan Pressly and OF Kyle Tucker are on the second team.

The selections were made by fans voting on MLB.com and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

Jose Altuve

Altuve, 32, batted .300 with 28 home runs, 57 RBI and a .921 OPS. In the AL, he ranked second in runs (103), third in OPS, third in slugging percentage (.533) and fourth in on-base percentage (.387), according to the Astros.

Among AL second basemen, Altuve ranked first in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs scored.

Altuve also earned a Silver Slugger Award.

Jordan Alvarez

Alvarez, 25, batted .306 (144x470) with a career-high 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 29 doubles, 78 walks and a 1.019 OPS (.406 OBP/.613 SLG) in 135 games for the Astros this season.

He also earned his first career All-Star game selection.

In the AL, Alvarez ranked second in OPS, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also ranked third in home runs, fourth in batting average, tied for fourth in walks and tied for fifth in RBI in the AL, the Astros said.

Framber Valdez

Valdez, 29, had the best season of his career, going 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 starts. He set an MLB record with 25 consecutive quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18.

Among AL starters this season, Valdez ranked first in quality starts (26), first in innings (201.1), first in home runs per nine innings (0.49), first in groundball percentage (67.3%), second in wins (17), sixth in opponent OPS (.600), and sixth in ERA.

Justin Verlander

Verlander, 39, had a dominant season in 2022, leading the AL in wins (18), ERA (1.75), WHIP (0.83), opponent OPS (.497), opponent average (.186), opponent slugging percentage (.297) and hits per nine innings (5.97).

He finished the season with a 1.75 ERA, which is the lowest posted by an Astros pitcher in a full season in club history, besting Roger Clemens, who worked to a 1.87 ERA in 2005. Additionally, Verlander’s ERA is the lowest posted by an AL pitcher in a full season since Red Sox starter Pedro Martinez had a 1.74 ERA in his Cy Young season of 2000. His ERA was also the third-lowest in the AL since divisional play began in 1969.

Verlander, who will join the New York Mets in 2023, also earned his third Cy Young award.

Ryan Pressley

Pressly, 33, went 3-3 with a career-high 33 saves and a 2.98 ERA. He also reached career-bests in WHIP (0.89), opponent batting average (.191), opponent slugging percentage (.277), opponent OPS (.516), strikeout percentage (35.7%) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.59).

In the AL, he ranked fourth in saves (33), tied for fourth in save percentage (89.2%), fifth in opponent on-base percentage and fifth in opponent OPS.

Kyle Tucker

Tucker, 25, hit .257 with 71 runs, 28 doubles, 30 home runs, a career-high 107 RBI, a career-high 25 stolen bases and a .808 OPS in a career-high 150 games for the Astros this season.

In the AL, Tucker ranked third in RBI, third in stolen base percentage (86.2%), tied for fifth in stolen bases and 11th in home runs. He was the only MLB player with 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2022.

Tucker also earned his first Gold Glove Award.