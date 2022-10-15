x
Astros

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

With their sweep of the Mariners, the Astros will move on to face either the Guardians or the Yankees in the ALCS.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.

RELATED: Astros top Mariners, 1-0, in marathon 18-inning game to advance to the ALCS

RELATED: Astros set record with sixth-straight appearance in ALCS | By the numbers

Here’s the schedule for the American League Championship Series

  • Game 1: Wednesday, October 19 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA
  • Game 2: Thursday, October 20 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA
  • Game 3: Saturday, October 22 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA
  • Game 4: Sunday, October 23 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, October 24 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA
  • Game 6 (if necessary); Tuesday, October 25 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 26 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA

There are four chances to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the ALCS. You can buy tickets on the Astros website.

And not to get too far ahead, but if the Astros advance to the World Series, they will have home field advantage, as a result of the Dodgers being eliminated by the Padres. Houston has the best record of any remaining playoff team.

 

