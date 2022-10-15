ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

With their sweep of the Mariners, the Astros will move on to face either the Guardians or the Yankees in the ALCS.

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.

Here’s the schedule for the American League Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, October 19 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA

Wednesday, October 19 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA Game 2: Thursday, October 20 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA

Thursday, October 20 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA Game 3: Saturday, October 22 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA

Saturday, October 22 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA Game 4: Sunday, October 23 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA

Sunday, October 23 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, October 24 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA

(if necessary): Monday, October 24 at Cleveland or New York, time TBA Game 6 (if necessary); Tuesday, October 25 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA

(if necessary); Tuesday, October 25 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 26 at Minute Maid Park, time TBA

There are four chances to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the ALCS. You can buy tickets on the Astros website.