Astros advance with 3-1 win over Twins in Game 2 of AL Wildcard series

Houston moves on to the American League Division Series after its 3-1 victory over Minnesota.
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley scores on a single by Kyle Tucker off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of an American League wild-card series baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory.

The Houston Astros advanced to the American League Division Series Wednesday with the win after beating the Twins 4-1 Tuesday in the first game of the best-of-three series.

The Twins took their all-time record 18th-straight postseason loss. Nine months after their sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the division series round beginning next week in Los Angeles.

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.

Houston is set to face the winner of the Oakland As-Chicago White Sox matchup. Chicago took the first game over Oakland.

