A's hand Greinke, Astros 6th straight loss in Game 1 of doubleheader

Oakland handed Zack Greinke his first loss of the season in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

OAKLAND, Calif — Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum as the A’s stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5 1/2 games.

The A’s played as the visiting team in a makeup of a postponement from Aug. 30 after pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result.