x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Astros

A's hand Greinke, Astros 6th straight loss in Game 1 of doubleheader

Oakland handed Zack Greinke his first loss of the season in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy is tagged out at home by Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif — Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum as the A’s stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5 1/2 games.

The A’s played as the visiting team in a makeup of a postponement from Aug. 30 after pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result.

Oakland missed four games in all, including three in Seattle that forced the club to play three doubleheaders in a seven-day span that began Tuesday.

Related Articles