Astros' Alex Bregman placed on the injured list with hamstring strain

Bregman was hurt Wednesday night after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning.

DENVER — The Houston Astros have placed third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring discomfort, the team announced Thursday.

"To take his place on the active roster, the Astros have recalled LHP Cionel Perez from their alternate training site. Perez, who was with the team in Colorado as part of the Taxi Squad, will be in uniform for today’s game vs. the Rockies," stated the Astros.

Bregman left Wednesay night's game against Colorado with an apparent leg injury.

Bregman doubled to right field to lead off the fourth inning and began to favor his right leg before reaching first base.

He limped into second base and immediately was removed from the game.