Astros

Astros' Alex Bregman placed on the injured list with hamstring strain

Bregman was hurt Wednesday night after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, is led off the field after he was injured while legging out a double hit off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Castellani in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Houston Astros have placed third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring discomfort, the team announced Thursday.

"To take his place on the active roster, the Astros have recalled LHP Cionel Perez from their alternate training site. Perez, who was with the team in Colorado as part of the Taxi Squad, will be in uniform for today’s game vs. the Rockies," stated the Astros.

Bregman left Wednesay night's game against Colorado with an apparent leg injury.

Bregman doubled to right field to lead off the fourth inning and began to favor his right leg before reaching first base.

He limped into second base and immediately was removed from the game.

Bregman is hitting .267 with four homers this season.

