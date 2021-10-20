One win away: Valdez, Astros keep Red Sox in check en route to 9-1 win in Game 5 of ALCS

Houston leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled for Friday at Minute Maid Park.

BOSTON — The Astros took a 3-2 ALCS lead over the Red Sox with a 9-1 drubbing Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Houston took control of the game late, scoring five runs in the sixth inning and two in the ninth.

Framber Valdez lasted eight innings and struck out five.

Game 6 will be Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Game highlights

Houston 9, Boston 1

Yuli Gurriel singled home two in the top of the ninth inning.

Ready to get back home in front of all y'all. 🤘#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/LEH1YRJmps — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2021

Houston 7, Boston 1

Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh for the first run of the game for the Red Sox.

Houston 7, Boston 0

In the seventh inning, Michael Brantley singled to center, scoring Jose Altuve.

Houston 6, Boston 0

After Yuli Gurriel's two-out hit in the sixth, Jose Siri got a base knock to right, bringing home two runs and making it 6-0 Astros.

Houston 4, Boston 0

Later in the sixth inning, with two outs, Yuli Gurriel delivered an RBI double to right, putting the Astros up 4-0.

Houston 3, Boston 0

Yordan Alvarez delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to give Houston a three-run lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Houston 1, Boston 0

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Astros on top early.