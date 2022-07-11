Highlight reel: What the World Series parade looked like from the Astros' vantage point

Here are some priceless moments of the Astros themselves during the World Series parade in downtown Houston and Midtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hundreds of thousands of Astros fans who lined the streets of downtown Houston for Monday's World Series parade were treated to a highlight reel full of memorable moments.

From Jose Altuve hugging Mattress Mack to chants of "We want Houston!" from players and fans, here's what the World Series Parade looked like from the Astros' point of view.

'WE WANT HOUSTON!'

When the Phillies clinched the NLCS, fans chanted "We want Houston!" Yankees fans did the same thing after they won their division series, only to be swept during the ALCS.

The Astros and their fans got the last laugh and "We want Houston" has become a rallying cry.

A fan handed third baseman Alex Bregman his sign that read, "They wanted Houston and they got Houston!" and Breggy held it up during the parade.

'LEGENDS': 'Tuve' and Mack share a hug

During the World Series, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale went viral when he was caught on video cursing at an obnoxious Phillies fan who was calling Jose Altuve a cheater.

Astros fans loved him for sticking up for Altuve.

Mack was invited to throw out the first pitch in Game 6 and he rode with the team during the parade. He wore an Altuve jersey and the two shared a hug.

'THE FAB FIVE'

There are only five Astros left from the 2017 team that fans in other cities love to hate.

Astros fans stuck by them through it all with an "us against the world" mentality. Now, fans and players are hoping the 2022 World Series championship will shut down talk of 2017, which is so five years ago!

'AIR YORDAN'

Yordan Alvarez -- aka "AIR YORDAN" -- hoisting the championship trophy in the air!

'BURY ME IN THE H'

Pitcher Lance McCullers continues his love affair with H-Town. And the feeling is mutual.

You heard the man. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yLZs9YjbDx — Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2022

'2 small chunks': Yuli's touching tribute to wife, kids

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel -- aka "La Piña" -- paid tribute to his wife Lianet and two sons in a Twitter post during the parade.

"Our greatest strength are our supportive Championship families, they deal with a lot to make it easier for us to perform! Here's the other half of my pineapple plus 2 small chunks," Gurriel posted, a reference to his nickname which means pineapple in English. Fans call him that because of his trademark hairstyle.

Our greatest strength are our supportive Championship families, they deal with a lot, to make it easier for us to perform! Here’s the other half of my pineapple plus 2 small chunks🍍🍍🍍❤️#Familia🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9wHtNYw4tg — Yulieski Gurriel (@el_yuly10) November 7, 2022

'CHEERS TO CHAMPIONSHIPS!'

Relief pitcher Ryan Stanek chugged a beer to chants of "chug, chug, chug, chug!"