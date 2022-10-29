x
Altuve, Peña and Alvarez make World Series history in first inning

With their three consecutive doubles, the Astros did something no other MLB team had ever done.

The Astros made Major League Baseball history Saturday night before recording their first out.

According to ESPNStats and the Houston Astros, when Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez led off the Game 2 with three straight doubles off the Phillies Zack Wheeler, they became the first team in MLB history to start a World Series game with three extra base hits.

Altuve doubled to lead off the game, then scored on Peña’s double. Peña rode home on a two-bagger by Alvarez.  

Alvarez would steal third base and came home when Yuli Gurriel reached on an error.

Those three doubles and error helped Houston to a 3-0 lead with Framber Valdez on the mound.

