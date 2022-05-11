'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!
KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game 6 Saturday night, and she asked what he’s going to do for the players.
“I’m going to do a World Series grillz for every player to appreciate their work,” said Dang.
It was a promise Dang made earlier in the week.
KHOU 11’s Zack Tawatari caught up with Houston rapper Paul Wall, who was clearly in a party mood after the Astros won it all, and reminded the Houston rapper of Dang's promise.
“Tell Johnny we’re coming to get our molds, baby,” he said.
Wall then led the partying crowd on a chant of ‘World Series grillz! ‘World Series grillz! ‘World Series grillz!’
