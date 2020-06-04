DETROIT — Baseball Fall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.
Kaline became the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 and was a 15-time All-Star.
Known as “Mr. Tiger,” Kaline also won 10 Gold Gloves and after his playing career ended was a Tigers broadcaster for a quarter-century.
Kaline was 85.
Remembering Al Kaline
