SAN ANTONIO — We all go through ‘seasons’ in life, but some start earlier than others. San Antonio Missions infielder Lucas Erceg didn’t have the most promising start as a California youth.

While his mother battled alcoholism, his strained relationship with father made his formative years quite the struggle. Lucas, though, persevered as best he could, meeting high school graduation requirements to attend the University of California-Berkeley to play baseball.

But things didn’t go as planned. That ‘college life’ got the best of Lucas, and he flunked out of the Pac-12 school. "To have them work their butts off to even get me into Cal, and then for me to let them down like that, it’s one of the worst feelings that anyone could have," said Erceg.

He transferred to an NAIA school, and with priorities in order, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He’s now ranked the number eight prospect in the Brewers organization.

