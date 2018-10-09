SAN ANTONIO — It's not over yet!

The San Antonio Missions were on the brink of elimination for three straight games against the Corpus Christi Hooks in the Texas League Semifinals round.

The team was able to pull out three straight victories, including an 11-inning victory in Game 3 and another come-from-behind win in Game 4. There was no need for a comeback in Game 5, as The Missions took the series with an 8-1 blowout in Corpus Christi Sunday evening.

The Missions now march on to the Texas League Championship Series to take on the Tulsa Drillers.

Game One of the 5-game series starts in Tulsa on Tuesday, September 11.

