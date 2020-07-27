Reports: Miami Marlins players, coaches test positive for COVID-19

Multiple sources say the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday has been canceled.

MIAMI — The 2020 Major League Baseball season is off to a rocky start for one team.

Multiple sources say more than a dozen players and coaches with the Miami Marlins have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, at least 14 people within the Marlins' organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, the team is still in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing.

This means that tonight's home opener in Miami against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic, also reported four Marlins learned they were positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days.

According to Rosenthal, two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the description of "a clear outbreak" within the club.

So why did the Marlins play baseball on Sunday? With @Jaysonst https://t.co/7Mv4Ok1K8r — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies, the Associated Press reported. Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's Game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Athletic called into question why the Marlins played Sunday night's game against the Phillies if they knew about players and coaches testing positive before the game.

In the middle of a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, the decision to play a game Sunday was left up to ... Don Mattingly and the Marlins players. https://t.co/BVILUwwXSN pic.twitter.com/696STtozu9 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 27, 2020