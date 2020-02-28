SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Memorial girls basketball coach Christina Camacho can't go anywhere without her late father's Army dog tags.

If they're not hanging from her neck or tucked in a pocket of her pants, Camacho feels out of sorts and goes into a near panic.

"I've always got to have them near me, especially on a game day," Camacho said Thursday. "If I'm here at school and I don't have them, I'll go home and get them."

Camacho's father, Jesse Camacho, died of cancer last March 20. He was 95.

Camacho will have her dad's tags with her when Veterans Memorial (29-7) plays Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the Region IV-5A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at the Northside ISD Sports Gym.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Kerrville Tivy meet in the other semifinal game at 6 p.m. The winners meet the NISD Sports Gym at 2 p.m. Saturday for a berth in next week's UIL State Tournament at the Alamodome.

Jesse Camacho played basketball under legendary coach Nemo Herrera at Lanier High School in the late 1930s and early '40s. Christina Camacho grew up hearing stories about Herrera and the Voks' glorious past from her father, a 1941 Lanier graduate who was a team captain as a senior.

Jesse Camacho enlisted in the Army in 1943, and served with the Air Corps in the South Pacific during World War II. A radioman and waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator, Camacho was attached to the 321st Heavy Bombardment Squadron and received four Bronze Stars.

"My dad is always with me," Camacho, 56, said. "I think about him all the time."

Camacho has compiled a 688-249 record during a 32-year career at four different schools. Her father had the opportunity to see many of those games through the years.

Jesse Camacho was his only daughter's biggest fan during her long coaching career. He attended games regularly until last season, when his health took a downturn.

"I am very proud of her," Jesse Camacho said in an interview with Kens5.com four years ago. "I really enjoy watching her coach and watching her teams play."

Veterans Memorial girls basketball coach Christina Camacho, holds the dog tags of her late father, Jesse Camacho, who served with the Army Air Corpus in the South Pacific during World War II.

David Flores / Kens5.com

Camacho's dog tags came to symbolize the close relationship he shared with Coach Camacho.

"I've had them since before he was sick," Camacho said. "I've probably had them for about two years. I wear them around my neck, but they're too jingly when we're playing. so I put them in my pocket during games. I like wearing them. They're close to my heart."

Christina Camacho is the youngest of four children in her family. Her parents divorced when she was in middle school, and her mother is now deceased.

"I got to develop a close relationship with my dad after my mom died," Camacho said. "Even though they were divorced when I was younger, he would still come around. My mom and dad were still friends. We would still see him."

Camacho recalled that it was her father who introduced her to basketball.

"We had a goal in the driveway and played all the time," Camacho said. "I used to play with my brothers and their friends all the time."

In time, Camacho became just as good at the game as her brothers.

"They don't like me for that," she said, chuckling. "Not that my brothers weren't athletic."

A 1981 Clark graduate, Camacho made the first women's basketball team at UTSA as a walk-on that fall.

Veterans Memorial girls basketball coach Christina Camacho's biggest fan was her father, Jesse Camacho, a World War II veteran who served with the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific.

Courtesy Photo

She began her coaching career at Lowell Middle School in the San Antonio ISD after earning her degree at UTSA in 1986. She landed her first high school head-coaching job at Burbank in 1987 and moved to Holmes four years later, leading the Huskies to the playoffs eight times during her 14-year tenure.

Camacho went to Wagner when it opened in 2005, and led the Thunderbirds to the state tournament four times in their first 11 varsity seasons.

Camacho moved to Veterans Memorial when it opened in 2016. The Patriots advanced to the 4A state final in its first varsity season (2017-18), and lost to Kerrville Tivy in the 5A regional final last year.

Vets Memorial, 2-0 against Tivy this season, heads into the regional semifinals riding an 18-game winning streak.

"In the playoffs, anything can happen," Camacho said. "So it's important to keep our players focused, and they are."

The Patriots returned four starters – senior guard/forward Sahara Jones, senior forward Brenda Perez, senior point guard Vivian Castro, and junior forward Marley Rokas – from last year's regional finalist.

Veterans Memorial girls basketball coach Christina Camacho has compiled a 688-249 record during a 33-year career that includes stints at Burbank, Holmes and Wagner.

David Flores / KENS5.conm

Jones and Perez have signed with Texas A&M and Incarnate Word, respectively. Jones, Perez and Castro have started since they were freshmen.

Junior post Reinha Williams is the team's other starter, and junior Daelah Edwards is the top bench player.

Asked what keeps her in coaching, Camacho said: "Just the love of coming to work every day. I love what I do. I love the game, but I've always thought it's the rapport you have with your players that makes you successful. I still relate to the kids.

"I'm thinking I can pull the intensity out of them, they want to play and want to get better. To me, it's bigger than the X's and O's. I'm not very good at the X's and the O's, but what I think I'm good at is getting kids to play hard. There's not a magical pill that you can take. It's the rapport, the respect. If you show them respect, they'll give you respect.

Vets Memorial went 16-0 in District 26-5A play and is now two victories from punching its ticket to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

Through it all, Jesse Camacho never will be far from his daughter's thoughts.

"Truthfully, it's probably because of my dad I'm in basketball," Camacho said. "He played and loved the game."