'The most energetic fan I've ever seen': Meet the superfan dad cheering on Clark High basketball

If you've been to a Cougars game, you know Rodriguez White.

SAN ANTONIO — You hear lots of things at a high school basketball game: The squeak of sneakers, the dribble of the ball, the blow of the ref's whistle, the cheer of the crowd.

At a Clark High School basketball game, one voice roars above all that.

"Hey! Let's go! Heyyyy!"

And it belongs to Rodriguez White.

"That man be going crazy out there," said Jakobi White, a senior forward for the Clark Cougars and Clark senior forward, and Rodriguez's son. "He be telling me I gotta dunk everything. So I guess when I dunk he gets really excited."

His reactions are impossible to ignore: "Oh! Oh! Oh!"

"He's the most energetic fan I've ever seen in my life," remarked senior point guard Jordan Mason.

"That's just always how he's been. He's always been positive, real loud," Jakobi added. "It is just always like that. It can be silent and he'll just be screaming, screaming for no reason."

The father and fan superfan pumps up the team, encouraging them to keep their head in the game.

"Lots of stuff he says is actually, like, good to hear," Jordan said. "Makes sure I stay focused and locked in on everything. He's definitely the loudest guy in the gym. He came to a girl's game earlier in the year and I thought he was going to be quiet for at least a little because Jordan wasn't playing.

"But no, just as loud for the entire game."

If there's one thing Rodriguez is at Clark's games, it's emphatic, every "Oh yeah!" likely intimidating the other team even as they energize the Cougars.

"Now when we go to other games and watch other people play, and the gym is quiet and he's screaming out, I'm like, 'I think it is time to be quiet now,'" laughed Jakobi.

"I feel like part of Jakobi getting a big dunk is part of the energy from his dad going crazy in the stands," Jordan added. "Everybody just gets hyped off that."