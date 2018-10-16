SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars volleyball team is 40-3 overall, with a spotless 15-0 record in district play.

There are two very big reasons why: Kara McGhee, a senior middle blocker and her "little" sister, Elise, a sophomore. At 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-3, respectively, the pair made our Vinnie Vinzetta feel short.

"It's honestly so much fun. Elise is my best friend, by far," Kara said. "So being able to play with your best friend, who's also your sister, is so enjoyable."

Between them, they've tallied 742 kills and 282 blocks this season.

"As hard as they work and as good as they already are, they're not satisfied, and that's my favorite thing about them," coach Melissa Miller said.

Enjoyable for their teammates and coaches, but not for the competition. Opponents will continue to have to deal with the pair for years to come. Both players will continue their volleyball careers at Baylor, making future road trips a bit easier for mom and dad.

