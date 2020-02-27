SAN ANTONIO — Playing their first game at the AT&T Center this season Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks stars Kristaps Porzingis and Luca Doncic demonstrated that they're as good as advertised.

Porzingis scored 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 8 three-pointers, and Doncic finished with 26 points as the Mavs hung on for a 109-103 victory after furious Spurs rally in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis and Doncic also had 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively, to record double-doubles.

Patty Mills gave the Spurs their last lead, 93-92, with a three-pointer at 5:20 of the fourth period, and Lonnie Walker IV tied the game at 96 with another three.

But after a three-point play by Porzingis put Dallas ahead to stay with 3:45 remaining, Porzingis, Seth Curry and Doncic then nailed three successive three-pointers to give the Mavs a 108-96 that effectively sealed the outcome with 1:52 left.

Dallas, which beat San Antonio for the third time this season to win the Interstate 35 series, improved to 36-23. The Mavs are seventh in the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs (24-33) dropped from 11th to 12th in the West and remained 3.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference. Houston hammered the Grizzlies 140-112 Wednesday night.

The Silver and Black played without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

The Spurs, who dropped to 14-13 at home, host Orlando on Saturday and Indiana on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan led the San Antonio scoring with 27 points. Marco Belinelli (14), Lonnie Walker IV (12) and Bryn Forbes (10) also scored in double figures.

Doncic scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting to help the Mavs take an 88-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put Dallas up 59-49 at the half. San Antonio cut a Mavs lead that got as high as 19 points in the first two quarters to seven, 56-49, on a three-pointer by Belinelli on the possession before Tim Hardaway Jr.'s trey.

Porzingis (16) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) led Dallas' scoring in the first half. Porzingis made 6 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from three-point line. Doncic had only nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.

DeRozan (15) was the only Spur in double figures after two quarters. He was 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Mavs hit 10 of 25 three-pointers in the first half, and the Spurs were 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. Dallas shot 47.7 percent overall, hitting 21 of 44 attempts. San Antonio was 38.6 percent (17-44) from the field in the first two quarters.