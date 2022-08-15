Mavs Gaming wins the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 tournament - THE TICKET

Congrats to Texas' own Mavs Gaming as they capture their first banner in team history.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas is home to a new championship team!

Mavs Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, defeated Magic Gaming 63-58 to win the NBA 2K League’s third and final in-season 5v5 tournament – THE TICKET.

And what a prize the team won!

Aside from bragging rights and a title, Mavs Gaming took home a total cash prize pool of $50,000.

In addition, the championship also is Mavs Gaming's first NBA 2K League tournament championship.

They've waited 5 seasons for this moment, @MavsGG have secured their first ever banner in franchise history🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/MrCOr9QrBZ — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 14, 2022

According to the NBA 2K League, by winning the Eastern and Western conference brackets in the THE TICKET earlier in the day, Mavs Gaming and Magic Gaming earned the 11th and 12th final spots in the 2022 NBA2KL 5v5 Championships.

Mavs Gaming's Gerald “Sick One” Knapp was named tournament MVP after averaging a double-double across THE TICKET.

For fans looking to watch more pro-esports at the NBA 2K League, competitions continue with the NBA2KL Championships Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Saturday, Aug. 20 for 3v3 and Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Saturday, Aug. 27 for 5v5.

The games will be available on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.