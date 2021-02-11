Mavs Gaming will select No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft

Mavs Gaming will look to add a franchise player.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA 2K League announced that Mavs Gaming won the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery and will have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft. Cavs Legion GC will have the second overall pick, and Bucks Gaming will have the third overall pick.

The 2022 NBA 2K League Draft pool will consist of players who win draft eligibility as part of the “NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series,” unretained players from the 2021 season, select participants in the NBA 2K League’s Women in Gaming initiative, select competitors in the NBA 2K League’s APAC and European Invitationals, and high-performing players in the 2K community as determined by league and team officials.

All players must have been at least 18 years old by Oct. 1, and must satisfy the NBA 2K League’s requirements to be eligible for the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft. The date of the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft will be announced at a later date.

Thursday's draft lottery was conducted by using a computerized random number generator.