SAN ANTONIO — UTSA football’s losing streak reached five games Saturday afternoon, as the Roadrunners were blanked in a 23-0 loss to Marshall in West Virginia.

The Roadrunners haven’t won a game since beating Rice on Oct. 6, having scored a total of 30 points over their last five games. The latest defeat drops them to 3-8 on the season.

The Herd limited UTSA to a scant 137 yards of offense while racking up over 500 of their own, pummeling them through the air (387 yards) and via the rushing attack (118 yards). Marshall receiver Tyre Brady tore through the Roadrunner defense throughout the day, tallying 162 yards and a touchdown when it was all said and done.

The outcome continues a streaky season for the Roadrunners, in which a three-game winning streak has been bookended by a three-game losing skid to begin the 2018 campaign and the current string of losses.

UTSA will end the regular season on Nov. 24 at the Alamodome against visiting North Texas, on Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

© 2018 KENS