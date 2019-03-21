SAN ANTONIO — Outside of your March Madness bracket, there's no team to truly root for from our area. But when the NCAA tournament starts, we will probably see four players from the San Antonio area take the court.

The youngest of the bunch is Jordan Burns out of Marshall High School. He's playing for Colgate.

"It's been awesome to see him get on a stage where everybody else can see what we saw when he was 14,15 years old," former Rams head coach Reggie Ollendieck said.

Ollendieck remembers Burns helping turn Marshall from a five-win team to a 26-win squad his senior year. The sophomore at Colgate helped lead the Raiders to its first NCAA tournament berth after dropping 35 points in the conference championship game.

"I know this has been a dream of his his whole life, and he's getting to live it right now. A lot of kids don't get to do that, so we're really excited for him right now," Ollendieck said.

The most accomplished of the group is former Brennan High School star Jordan Murphy.

"What he's done in the Big Ten and at Minnesota is remarkable," former Bears head coach Tommy Hines said.

Murphy is as dominant with the Golden Gophers as he was with the Brennan Bears. Murphy is second all-time in Big Ten history with 1,300 rebounds.

He is also second in the nation with 22 double-doubles this season.

"Jordan: Keep your motor going, man," Hines said. "Just show not only San Antonio, small world, but to show the Big Ten and America how gifted and blessed (you really are)."

Jeremy Jones out of East Central High School has a great chance to capture a National Championship with Gonzaga. Jones was a coveted quarterback commitment for Rice, but former Hornets basketball coach Jeff Sweet knew Jones had potential on the hardwood in high school.

"I reached out to a couple of coaches in the Big East, a couple in the Big 12 and said, 'Hey, you really need to take a look at this kid,'" Sweet said.

It took a year, but Jones would see what Sweet saw transferring from Rice to Gonzaga, joining a perennial powerhouse in the sport.

"He could possibly be, at the end of this Final Four run and game, on a ladder cutting down the net," Sweet said.

Keenan Gumbs out of Steele has the most blue-collar story from this group.

"He's one of those stories that we talk about every year with our kids. This is what this guy did," Steele head coach Lonny Hubbard said.

Gumbs was cut as a sophomore, helped Steele earn its first state tournament berth the following year, went to Division III Schreiner and winding up at Liberty for his final season in collegiate basketball.

Now he's dancin'.

"He's a guy in the NCAA tournament playing, not just sitting there waving a towel," Hubbard said. "You know he's contributing."

Murphy and Minnesota play Louisville at 11:15 a.m. on KENS 5, Thursday.

Jones and Gonzaga play Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:27 p.m. on TRU TV, Thursday.

Burns and Colgate play Tennessee at 1:45 p.m. on KENS 5, Friday.

Gumbs and Liberty play Mississippi State at 6:27 p.m. on TRU TV, Friday.