SAN ANTONIO — Johnny Manziel, the troubled former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner, may soon see the turf in an AAF game...

It won’t be with the San Antonio Commanders, though.

According to an ESPN NFL insider, the Kerrville Tivy and Texas A&M product had signed the AAF Player Agreement, clearing him to potentially suit up for one of the league’s eight teams.

Despite the Commanders owning Manziel's rights, Adam Schefter of ESPN said Manziel was heading to the league’s waiver system after San Antonio passed on him by releasing his college allocation rights. Commanders GM Daryl Johnston, without specifically mentioning Manziel, recently expressed concern that adding a high-profile player this late in the season could throw a wrench in team chemistry.

Manziel had recently gotten the boot from the Canadian Football League for violating the terms of his contract. Memphis was the next team to decide on signing him based on the team's record, and now Johnny Football will be slinging 'em for the Express.

"I truly believe that the moves necessary to add Johnny to our roster do not make us better at this time," Johnston said in a statement Saturday. "I wish Johnny all the best with the Alliance of American Football and we look forward to competing against him in the future."

That future will be soon. The Commanders (3-2) will take on Manziel and the Express in the penultimate game of the season on April 6, in a game that will air on KENS 5.