Mahomes' wish in the works for a KC Whataburger

Before becoming the Chiefs quarterback, the Whitehouse native could be seen around the Tyler area and Lubbock at your friendly neighborhood Whataburger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texan Patrick Mahomes not only brought a Super Bowl championship to Kansas City, but it appears Chiefs Kingdom is getting another Texas treasure.

Mahomes requested his favorite burger place to come to Missouri and it looks like his wish is coming true.