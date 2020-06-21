x
Mahomes' wish in the works for a KC Whataburger

Before becoming the Chiefs quarterback, the Whitehouse native could be seen around the Tyler area and Lubbock at your friendly neighborhood Whataburger.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texan Patrick Mahomes not only brought a Super Bowl championship to Kansas City, but it appears Chiefs Kingdom is getting another Texas treasure.

Mahomes requested his favorite burger place to come to Missouri and it looks like his wish is coming true.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.