SAN ANTONIO — Sometimes the difference between victory and defeat can be excruciatingly close.

The Spurs appeared doomed for another frustrating loss on Saturday night before they pulled out a much-needed 114-113 victory against the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center.

Orlando led 111-107 after Markelle Fultz scored on a finger roll with two minutes left, but DeMar DeRozan drew the Silver and Black to within two with a short bank shot eight seconds later.

Then guard Bryn Forbes scored on a layup and nailed a three-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and put the Silver and Black up 114-111. Fultz hit a jumper to cut San Antonio's lead to 114-113 with 40.7 seconds left.

Forward Rudy Gay missed a shot on the Spurs' next possession, but he gathered the rebound with 13 seconds left and was fouled. San Antonio maintained possession on the non-shooting foul, but Michael Carter-Williams stole the inbounds pass.

Magic guard Evan Fournier wound up with the ball and missed a floater on the other end with 2.2 seconds remaining. Derrick White grabbed the rebound to seal the Spurs' victory.

The Silver and Black, who had lost two straight, improved to 25-33 and climbed from 12th to 10 in the Western Conference standings with 24 games left on their schedule. San Antonio remains three game behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Orlando (27-33) remained seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Magic didn't lead Orlando until Carter-Williams hit a floater to make it 91-90 with 9:16 left.

Trey Lyles led the Spurs' scoring with 20 points and Gay finished with 19 points off the bench.

Fournier (23) and Terrence Ross (21) paced the Magic's scoring.

Gay (16) and Lyles (12) led the scoring in the first half for the Spurs, who were up 61-53 after two quarters.

Gay didn't miss a shot in the first half, hitting 6 of 6 attempts from the field and going 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Lyles was 5 of 10 overall and 2 of 4 from three-point range.

The Spurs got off to a fast start, leading by as many as 16 points in the first quarter. Lyles scored all of his first-half points in the opening quarter, getting his 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

San Antonio was scorching hot in the first half, shooting 65.2 percent overall (15-23) and 63.6 (7-11) from three-point distance.

Nikola Vucevic and Fournier each scored 10 points to lead the Magic's first-half scoring.