Gladewater native Lovie Smith accepts Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator job

Smith will have to get to work right away, as the Texans struggled last season on the defensive side of the ball, finishing 27th overall in total team defense.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Gladewater native Lovie Smith is returning to the Lone Star State for the first time since 1980 when he was the defensive coordinator at Big Sandy High School.

Friday evening news broke that Smith will become the next Houston Texans defensive coordinator.

Smith most recently has spent the last few seasons in the college ranks as the Head Coach of the University of Illinois.

Smith has plenty of NFL experience. He took the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl back in the 2006 season, and also had a short stint as the Head Coach of the Tampa Back Buccaneers in the 2014-2015 season.