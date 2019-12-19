SAN ANTONIO — It was another ‘big’ Big 12 day for San Antonio.

O’Connor Panthers offensive lineman Logan Parr signed with Texas. 'I’ve been waiting for this since October of 2018 when I first committed," said Parr.

Texas Tech needs some defensive help, and they got it with the signing of Clemens linebacker Derrick Lewis.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys continued to recruit San Antonio by signing running back Rashod Owens from Roosevelt High School. And they weren’t the only the conference school to work south Texas. The Iowa State Cyclones signed WR Daniel Jackson from Steele and defensive back Mason Chambers from Clemens.

It was somewhat of a banner day for the Antonian Apaches! Quarterback Kahlil Warfield committed to UTEP while defense end David Grant is headed to the University Of Colorado.

