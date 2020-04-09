Looking for a low-contact sport? Here's one you can try out

First Tee of Greater San Antonio is back open between 8 a.m. and dusk. And they've implemented these safety precautions to combat the coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking for a low contact sport for yourself or your family, golf can be a good option for you.

Social distance markers

Sanitizing stations

Plexiglass dividers

Cleaning station that washes the golf balls after use

Sanitizing rented golf clubs after use

Bays separated 10-feet apart

Mandatory mask enforcement when inside building

You can hit the range with a bucket of balls purchased at the First Tee. Or hit get some putt-putt practice in nearby.

But what makes First Tee so unique is their youth development program.

"While they’re having fun, they’re learning leadership skills and character development that can help them navigate a lifetime of challenges and experiences," said Carrie Kimbell, Executive Director of First Tee San Antonio.

For now 20 years, the certification program has benefited over 920 kids annually. First Tee says they support and maintain further interests in golf at an amateur and professional level.

And they’re looking for volunteers.

"It’s great if you know golf, but that’s not a prerequisite. It’s just that you love kids and that you love to be outside," said Kimbell.