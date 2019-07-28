Manu Ginobili has been a beloved fan favorite in the Alamo City. Many were devastated when he announced his retirement in 2018 from the San Antonio Spurs.

But, #20 lives on, both in the hearts of millions of fans, and in the rafters of the AT&T Center.

In honor of this Spurs legend, we put together five of his star moments to honor his July 28 birthday:

Watch: SA Honors Manu

From the bottom of our hearts here at KENS 5, #GraciasManu!