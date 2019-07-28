Manu Ginobili has been a beloved fan favorite in the Alamo City. Many were devastated when he announced his retirement in 2018 from the San Antonio Spurs.
But, #20 lives on, both in the hearts of millions of fans, and in the rafters of the AT&T Center.
In honor of this Spurs legend, we put together five of his star moments to honor his July 28 birthday:
- Manu beats the Celtics on a late 3
- Manu hits buzzer beaters to end 1st and 2nd quarters vs. Wizards
- Manu shines as Spurs set NBA record for best home start
- Manu Ginobili kicks in a half-court shot
- Ceremony to retire Manu's jersey number made for special, poignant moment in San Antonio sports history
Watch: SA Honors Manu
From the bottom of our hearts here at KENS 5, #GraciasManu!
PHOTOS: Manu Ginobili through the years